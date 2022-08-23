UPDATED – (8:38 p.m. HST on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022)
- A Hawaiʻi police officer reportedly discharged his duty weapon on Keawe Street in Downtown Hilo when a man, said to be cutting himself with the knife, approached while ignoring the officer’s commands.
- The suspect remains hospitalized as of Tuesday evening. Police say he “is expected to make a full recovery.”
- There were no reported injuries to bystanders or the responding officers, police say.
- The incident closed down Keawe Street at the intersection of Haili Street for a few hours.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:
Hawai’i Island police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday afternoon, August 23, 2022, shortly after 4:00 p.m.
South Hilo Patrol officers responded to a report of a male party on Keawe Street who was cutting himself with a knife. Responding officers observed the male suspect with a knife, and gave loud verbal commands for him to put the knife down. The suspect immediately began rapidly approaching an officer. The officer drew his weapon and continued giving clear commands to the suspect. The suspect ignored the officer’s lawful commands, and the officer subsequently discharged his duty weapon, striking the suspect in the lower extremities.
Police and responding paramedics immediately performed CPR on the suspect prior to him being transported via ambulance to the hospital. He remains hospitalized; however, is expected to make a full recovery.
There were no reported injuries to bystanders or the responding officers.
Detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section are continuing this investigation.
The Office of Professional Standards has initiated a standard internal administrative investigation. The involved officer is a 14-year veteran of the department, and will be placed on administrative leave pending an internal review of this incident.
Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call the police department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective John Balberde of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2386 or John.Balberde@hawaiicounty.gov.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Patrol officers responded to a report of a male party on Keawe Street who was cutting himself with a knife.