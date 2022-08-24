(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Police Department on Wednesday announced that it has revised the permitting process for a license to carry concealed and unconcealed firearms.

The move comes as a result of the July 23, 2022, Supreme Court of the United States decision in the case of New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, Inc., et al. v. Bruen, Superintendent Of New York State Police, et al.

The updated application, along with other supporting documentation forms, can be downloaded from the Hawaiʻi Police Department’s website.

Police say all persons who wish to apply for a License to Carry a Firearm concealed or unconcealed in the County of Hawaiʻi must:

Thoroughly complete the Hawaiʻi Police Department Application for License to Carry Firearms (Form HPD/ADMIN-039A).

Submit a copy of the signed State of Hawaiʻi Firearms Registration for the specific firearm to be carried registered in the applicant’s name or in the name of the Private Security Employer.

Submit a copy of the signed firearms proficiency test administered by a state-certified or National Rifle Association firearms instructor of the applicant’s choosing (include instructor certification). Firearms proficiency test shall be taken with the firearm to be carried (completed within 90 days prior to submittal of application). Signed shooting proficiency test results must include shooting scores (pass/fail only is not sufficient).

Submit two front-facing, passport-sized color photographs of the applicant (taken within 30 days prior to submittal of application).

Submit the State of Hawaii, Adult Mental Health Division’s Authorization for Use or Disclosure of Protected Health Information form.

For applications associated with employment purposes, a notarized statement by the private security employer that the applicant’s duties require carrying the pistol and/or revolver and is qualified to use said pistol and/or revolver. (The private security employer is expected to show urgency of need in support of each application).

Subject must be a resident of the County of Hawaiʻi, have a local address, and be 21 years of age or older.

Subject must be a U.S. citizen, a U.S. national, a lawful permanent resident, or (if the subject is applying for a concealed carry license) a duly accredited official representative of a foreign nation.

Police say applications and supporting documentation may be submitted in person or via mail to the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Records and Identification Section, 349 Kapiolani Street, Hilo, Hawai‘i, 96720.