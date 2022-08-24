From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation following an early morning incident in Hilo that left one man dead.

On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 6:20 a.m., South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the Puainako Street extension near the 3 mile-marker for a report of a man that had reportedly been struck by a vehicle. Responding officers later determined that the victim had stopped his commercial flatbed delivery truck at that location to secure his cargo. Another vehicle with two male occupants was observed by witnesses to be in the area at the same time. The delivery driver was subsequently struck by his own vehicle. Police are investigating whether these two individuals were involved in the incident.

The male victim, estimated to be in his early 50s, was transported to the Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division and Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit personnel responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation, which is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, August 25, 2022, to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident or who may have been in the area of the Puainako Street extension on Wednesday morning between 6:00 a.m. and 6:20 a.m., to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311. They can also contact Detective Blaine Morishita of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2385 or email him at Blaine.Morishita@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.