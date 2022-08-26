(BIVN) – A 43-year-old woman was arrested Daniel K. Inouye International Airport this week, for “allegedly attempting to travel from Honolulu to Hilo with nearly two pounds of methamphetamine in her carry-on bag.”

The Hawaiʻi Department of Public Safety reports Deputy Sheriffs assigned to the Honolulu airport arrested Julia Leilani Kaulukukui on Thursday, after the drugs were discovered during a routine security checkpoint search.

“Sheriffs notified the Narcotics Enforcement Division (NED),” a news release says. “NED agents responded to the scene and initiated an immediate investigation into the large amount of drugs confiscated. NED’s forensic lab testing confirmed the substance was meth.”

The Public Safety department says Kaulukukui was formally charged by the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office with one felony count of Promoting a Dangerous Drug in the First Degree. Her bail was set at $30,000.

Kaulukukui is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Honolulu District Court on Monday, officials say.