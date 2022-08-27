From the Office of the Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Honoka‘a man, 26 year-old Koa Kaakimaka, was found guilty as charged of felony Violation of Privacy in the First Degree yesterday in Kona Circuit Court. The case stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 12, 2018. Prosecutors presented evidence that Kaakimaka, filmed a 15 year-old girl with his cellphone while she was taking a shower. The girl did not consent to the filming. The Court ordered Kaakimaka to return on October 17, 2022 for sentencing.

Violation of Privacy in the First Degree is a class C felony offense which carries a maximum penalty of five (5) years in prison and also requires registering as a sex offender.

Kaakimaka was charged via Indictment in March of 2021, with a single count of Violation of Privacy in the First Degree (intentionally or knowingly installed or used, or both, in any private place, without the consent of the person or persons entitled to privacy therein, any device for observing, recording, amplifying, and/or broadcasting another person in a stage of undress or sexual activity in that place). The lead investigator was Officer Landon Takenishi, South Kohala Patrol, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kate Perazich.

“I’m hopeful that this verdict will cause people to think twice before they victimize children,” said Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. “We are happy with the result and thank the jury for their service. We hope that this verdict affords the victim and her family some senseof justice and sends a clear message to offenders that they will be held accountable for their actions.”

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.