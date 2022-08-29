UPDATE – (11:55 a.m. on Monday, August 29)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation following a reported shooting accident on Sunday afternoon, August 28, 2022.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Hāmākua patrol officers responded to the Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp, near Honoka‘a, for a report of an unconscious child following a shooting incident.

Responding officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel located the lifeless child near the rifle range. He appeared to have a single gunshot wound. Due to the extent of his injury, the child was not transported by rescue. He was later transported to the Hilo Medical Center, where official pronouncement of death was made at 7:55 p.m.

Area I Criminal Investigation Division personnel responded to the scene and are continuing this investigation, which is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest. Extensive interviews with all children and adults present are ongoing. At this time, police do not suspect foul play in the child’s death.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning, August 30, 2022, to determine the exact cause of death.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2378 or email him at Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.