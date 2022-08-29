From the Hawaiʻi County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney:

Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Mountain View man, 41 year-old Jordan Cacatian, was charged with terroristic threatening and attempted assault of a police officer in relation to an August 23, 2022 officer involved shooting incident on Keawe Street in Downtown Hilo.

As the Complaint alleges, Cacatian was charged with Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree (with the use of a dangerous instrument, a knife), Attempted Assault Against a Law Enforcement Officer in the First Degree (holding a knife with a blade pointed in the direction of a police officer and disobeyed commands to drop the knife with the intent to assault the officer), and Attempted Assault in the Second Degree.

Cacatian is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Monday afternoon in Hilo District Court. Cacatian remains in custody in lieu of $30,000.00 total bail.

The investigation was initiated by South Hilo Patrol and the felony investigation was handled by Detective John Balberde, Area I Criminal Investigation Section, Hawai‘i Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Deputy Prosecuting Lucas Burns.

The charges are merely allegations, and the Defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney remains dedicated to the pursuit of justice with integrity and commitment. Anyone having information to assist local law enforcement should call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.