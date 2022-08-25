(BIVN) – Hawaiʻi County Police have released the body-worn camera footage showing the officer-involved shooting that occurred this week in Hilo.

In the early evening of August 23rd, a situation involving law enforcement closed down Keawe Street in Downtown Hilo. Multiple officers were present, handling a crowd of concerned onlookers, as one man was seen being loaded into an ambulance.

Eventually, it was learned that there was an officer-involved shooting at this location.

In a news release that was issued by police later that evening, it was reported that a Hawaiʻi Police officer “discharged his duty weapon”, and hit a man who was said to be cutting himself with a knife. The man approached the officer with the knife, while ignoring the officer’s commands.

The next day, the video from the officer’s body-worn camera was released to the media. As a warning, the video shows the moment the man is shot, and may be considered disturbing to some viewers.

Hawaiʻi County Police Chief Paul Ferreira provided some additional information about the incident, in a video statement that was also released by the police department. Chief Ferreira said: