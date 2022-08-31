UPDATE – (1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31)
- Police provided another update on the August 28 shooting death that occurred at the Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp near Honoka‘a. Police did not release a lot of new information, other than to say that an autopsy performed on Tuesday concluded the 12-year-old child died as a result of a single gunshot wound.
- Police are still saying they do not suspect foul play in the boy’s death. The victim’s identity is still being withheld at this time pending further investigation.
- Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth also issued a statement on the incident.
From the Hawaiʻi Police Department on Wednesday:
The Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing the investigation of the shooting incident that occurred at the Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp, near Honoka‘a, on Sunday afternoon, August 28, 2022.
Interviews with children and adults that were present are on-going. This case is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest. At this time, police do not suspect foul play in the 12-year-old boy’s death.
An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, and concluded the child died as a result of a single gunshot wound.
The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending further investigation.
Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident, or who may have not yet been interviewed by police, to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2378 or email him at Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
“It was with heavy hearts that we learned of the tragic passing of one of our young boy scouts yesterday in Honokaʻa,” said Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth in an August 29th statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family in their time of grieving, as we remain hopeful that they will one day find peace. No family should have to suffer the pain of losing a child, and we hope this incident can help increase firearm safety awareness so that other families will not have to suffer the same tragedy. With that, we’d like to ask all of our residents to keep the young man’s family in their thoughts as they face a new journey ahead,” Roth said.
