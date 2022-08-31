UPDATE – (1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department on Wednesday:

The Area I Criminal Investigation Section is continuing the investigation of the shooting incident that occurred at the Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp, near Honoka‘a, on Sunday afternoon, August 28, 2022.

Interviews with children and adults that were present are on-going. This case is currently classified as a coroner’s inquest. At this time, police do not suspect foul play in the 12-year-old boy’s death.

An autopsy was performed on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, and concluded the child died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time pending further investigation.

Police are asking for anyone with information on this incident, or who may have not yet been interviewed by police, to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2378 or email him at Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.