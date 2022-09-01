UPDATE – (9:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 1)

Police are warning the public that there are serious consequences for making any threat towards any school or person, after arresting and charging a 17-year-old male for terroristic threatening.

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police arrested and charged a 17-year-old male for terroristic threatening after investigating a threat made by the teen.

On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, around 6:15 p.m., police received information from a County bus driver concerning a juvenile male who was removed from a bus after creating a disturbance. The same juvenile made a statement regarding bringing a gun to school, prompting an immediate report to police about the statement.

Police investigating the incident arrested the 17-year-old on Wednesday, September 1, at 8:00 a.m. for second-degree terroristic threatening. The juvenile was released to his parents and the investigation is being referred to the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and the Family Court.

The investigation did not reveal any gun being brought to school and at no time was there an immediate threat to any schools or students attending any schools on island.

Hawai‘i Police Department is taking this opportunity to remind the public that threats made towards any school, especially threats including the use of a firearm, are taken very seriously by law enforcement. Nationwide, there have been 28 reported school-related shootings resulting in injury or death in 2022. Hawai‘i Island police are committed to working with the Department of Education to ensure a safe environment for all island children attending Big Island schools and will use their law enforcement powers to the fullest extent possible in such threat cases.

Parents are asked to caution their children about making such statements, especially on social media. Making any threat towards any school or person brings with it serious consequences. Such statements will not be tolerated and could result in an arrest similar to what occurred in this incident.