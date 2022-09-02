UPDATE – (1 p.m. on Friday, September 2)

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The Department of Environmental Management is pleased to announce that effective today, September 2, drop-off recycling bins will be available at the Ocean View Convenience Center (also known as the Ocean View Recycling and Transfer Station).

Drop-Off Recycling (corrugated cardboard, brown paper grocery bags, and non-HI-5 glass) at the Ocean View Convenience Center will be available Sunday, Tuesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the Drop-Off Recycling Program, please visit hawaiizerowaste.org.

For more information, contact the Solid Waste Division at (808) 961-8270. Mahalo for your continued efforts to protect the ‘āina and keep Hawai‘i Island beautiful.