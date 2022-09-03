The National Park Service says the following events are free, but entrance fees may apply. Some programs are co-sponsored by Friends of Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and Hawai‘i Pacific Parks Association:

A Walk into the Past with Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar . Walk back to 1939, and talk with the founder of the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory, Dr. Thomas A. Jaggar, at the edge of Kīlauea volcano. Dressed in period costume, Dick Hershberger brings the renowned geologist to life. You’ll learn what motivated Dr. Jaggar to dedicate his life to the study of Hawaiian volcanoes, and how his work helps save lives today. Space is limited; pick up a free ticket at the Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai the day of the program. Supported by the Kīlauea Drama Entertainment Network (KDEN). When: Most Fridays, September 3, 9, 16 & 30 at 10 a.m. and noon. (No performance on Sept. 23). Each performance is about an hour. Where: Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center

Stewardship at the Summit. Volunteer to help remove invasive, non-native plant species that prevent native plants from growing in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, a World Heritage Site. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment is required. Visit the park website for details.

When: September 3, 9, 16, 24 & 30. Meet at 8:45 a.m.

Where: Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center on any of the above dates.

Celebrate the Dark Skies of Hawai’i. After Dark in the Park returns with a big bang! Join author and dark sky advocate Michael Marlin as he shares astonishing 4K images from the James Webb telescope on the big screen. Rangers will provide an update about Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park’s mission to become recognized as an International Dark Sky Park, and how you can help. If the weather is good, try out the stellar park telescopes, or join an optional night walk to learn about animal adaptations to the dark. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series.

When: Tuesday, September 13 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

Artist-in-Residence Alice Leese Returns. Rancher and plein air painter Alice Leese returns to Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park on behalf of the National Parks Arts Foundation to share how the park’s volcanic landscapes and the great outdoors inspire her evocative and vibrant oil paintings. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series.

When: Tuesday, September 20 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

Fee-Free Day: National Public Lands Day (NPLD). NPLD is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands. Help ensure the future of the Hawaiian rainforest by removing invasive, non-native plants that prevent native plants from growing in the park. Meet at Kīlauea Visitor Center at 8:45 a.m. Wear sturdy hiking shoes and long pants. Bring a hat, rain gear, day pack, snacks and water. Gloves and tools are provided. Under 18? Parental or guardian accompaniment or written consent is required. No advance registration is required, but space is limited to the first 30 participants. Contact Paul Field at (808) 985-8672 or email field@hawaii.edu ahead of time. Park entrance is free, and NPLD volunteers will receive a pass to return and enjoy the park fee-free on another day of their choosing.

When: Saturday, September 24, 8:45 a.m. to noon. Meet project leaders Paul and Jane Field at Kīlauea Visitor Center lānai.

Where: Participating public lands nationwide. Visit neefusa.org for details.

Eruption Anniversary. It has been one year since lava returned to the summit of Kīlauea. USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory Deputy Scientist-in-Charge David Phillips summarizes the latest science, images and videos of this remarkable eruption within Halemaʻumaʻu crater. Part of Hawai‘i Volcanoes’ ongoing After Dark in the Park series.

When: Tuesday, September 27 at 7 p.m.

Where: Kīlauea Visitor Center auditorium

A Year on the Edge with NPS & USGS. On September 29, 2021 lava returned to the summit of Kīlauea at 3:21 p.m after a four-month absence, and the volcano continues to erupt into the Halemaʻumaʻu lava lake today. Join us for a one-hour talk on the edge of Kilauea caldera at the USGS triangulation marker at Uēkahuna, just east of the former Jaggar Museum site, to celebrate the one-year anniversary. A Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park ranger and a USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientist will share highlights of the current eruption from a scientific and Hawaiian cultural perspective.

When: Thursday, September 29 at 3 p.m.

Where: Uēkahuna, at the USGS triangulation marker east of the parking lot