UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A 66-year-old Captain Cook man died following a three-vehicle collision on Saturday, September 3, 2022, near the intersection of Kaohe Road and Ili Ili Road in South Kona.

The 66 year-old male has been positively identified as William Jennings Dixon.

Responding to a 11:28 a.m. call, police determined that Dixon was operating a blue 2006 Honda Pilot SUV heading west (makai) when he drove off the right shoulder striking a parked gray 2004 Ford F-150 pickup truck and a blue 2019 Subaru Impreza four-door sedan. After striking the two vehicles, the Honda Pilot went over an embankment and crashed into a driveway. Dixon was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 12:35 p.m.

Police do not believe that speed was a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646 ,ext. 229, or email at Adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 26th traffic fatality this year compared to 16 at this time last year.