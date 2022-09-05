From a news release shared by the ʻOhana Stargazing organizers:

At the invitation of Kahuna Nui Leimomi Lum, ‘Ohana Kilo Hōkū (OKH) held its first ‘Ohana Stargazing event on Hawai‘i Island at Mo‘okini Heiau on Aug. 27, 2022. With the foundation of a collaborative program, ‘Ohana Stargazing events share traditional and modern methods of Hawai‘i Astronomy including storytelling and telescope viewing with a mission to inspire keiki of the world to reach for the stars.

‘Ohana Stargazing at Mo‘okini Heiau included guided tours through the heiau, Hawaiian Star Compass demonstrations, a Question and Answer session with a Native Hawaiian panel of astronomy and space science professionals, storytelling about Hawaiian sky lore and Mo‘okini Heiau, star tours including Polynesian Voyaging Starlines and international constellations, interactive space themed activities and telescope viewing. Under a sea of stars, including Maui’s fish hook on the horizon and the great dark fish of the dusty Milky Way above, the event closed by honoring two individuals who treasured Mo‘okini Heiau and who were and continue to be guiding lights in perpetuating the practice of Hawai‘i Astronomy and sharing that knowledge with keiki and ‘ohana, OKH Founding Director and ‘Imiloa Navigator in Residence, Kalepa Baybayan and Dr. Paul Coleman, the first Native Hawaiian astrophysics professor.