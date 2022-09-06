From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The Hawai‘i Police Department would like thank our Big Island communities for helping to make the recent Cop on Top fundraiser a huge success. Our Special Olympics delegations are extremely grateful for such a tremendous show of support in the 19th year the event has been held on island.

Held at the Hilo and Kona Walmart stores on Thursday, August 25, 2022, through Saturday, August 27, the fundraiser featured off-duty officers, volunteers, and Special Olympics athletes raising awareness and collecting donations for Special Olympics Hawai‘i.

Through your many generous donations, both East and West Hawai‘i quickly surpassed their fundraising goal of $15,000.00 each. Special Olympics East Hawai‘i raised a total of $23,000 and Special Olympics West Hawai‘i raised a total of $21,000.

We are truly humbled by our community’s support, which will directly benefit Special Olympics Hawai‘i and their efforts to provide year-round sports programs for athletes, including opportunities to participate in regional and national competitions.