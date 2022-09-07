UPDATE – (10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

The Hawai’i Police Department is investigating a traffic crash that lead to the closure of Waikoloa Road in South Kohala on Tuesday, September 6th.

Responding to a 3:25 pm call, police determined that a 2008 Kenworth semi-truck and trailer combination was traveling east on Waikoloa Road near the 7-mile marker when its trailer overturned dragging the semi-truck with it. The trailer also collided with a 2013 Ford pickup truck that was stopped on the shoulder.

The driver of the semi-truck, a 23-year old Hilo man, was able to extricate himself from the crash without injuries. The 39-year old male driver of the stopped pickup truck also escaped injury.

The crash caused Waikoloa Road to be partially blocked until crews arrived to tow away the semi-truck and trailer. Police closed the road at about 7:12 pm to allow the crews to work safely and re-opened it at about 8:22 pm.

Police do not suspect drugs, alcohol or speeding to be factors in this crash.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Officer Cacique Melendez at (808) 887-3080 or by email at cacique.melendez@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.