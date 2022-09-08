- On September 8, the makai-side lane of Kalanianaʻole Avenue closed, in order to continue the paving project.
- The County issued a news release with a map of the Keaukaha-area road project, which included the announcement that all Hilo-bound traffic shall travel on the recently constructed mauka lane.
From the County of Hawaiʻi:
The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works and Nan, Inc announce the switching of lanes on Kalanianaʻole Avenue as paving continues. Nan, Inc closed the makai side lane this morning, September 8. All Hilo-bound traffic shall travel on the recently constructed mauka lane.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding.
If there are any questions or concerns, please contact DPW Information and Education Specialist Sherise Kana’e-Kāne at (808) 961-8499 or email sherise.kanae-kane@hawaiicounty.gov.
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Kalanianaʻole Avenue paving project in Keaukaha continues, with a change in the temporary traffic pattern.