From the County of Hawaiʻi:

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Public Works and Nan, Inc announce the switching of lanes on Kalanianaʻole Avenue as paving continues. Nan, Inc closed the makai side lane this morning, September 8. All Hilo-bound traffic shall travel on the recently constructed mauka lane.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding.

If there are any questions or concerns, please contact DPW Information and Education Specialist Sherise Kana’e-Kāne at (808) 961-8499 or email sherise.kanae-kane@hawaiicounty.gov.