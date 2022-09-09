From the USGS HVO update posted on Friday:

Halemaʻumaʻu Lava Lake Observations: Eruption of lava from the western vent into the active lava lake and onto the crater floor continued over the past 24 hours. The active part of the lava lake showed continuous surface activity. Overflight measurements from August 16, 2022, indicated that the crater floor had seen a total rise of about 137 meters (449 feet), and that 104 million cubic meters (27.5 billion gallons) of lava had been effused since the beginning of this eruption on September 29, 2021.

Summit Observations: Summit tiltmeters recorded relatively little ground deformation over the past 24 hours. Volcanic tremor remains above background levels. A sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission rate of approximately 2,000 tonnes per day (t/d) was measured on September 6, 2022.