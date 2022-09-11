UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Sunday, September 11)
- The Flood Advisory for Hawaiʻi island is no longer in effect
UPDATE – (8 p.m. on Sunday, September 11)
- The Flood Advisory remains in effect until 9:30 p.m. HST.
- At 7:34 p.m. HST, forecasters said “radar indicated that heavy showers over the South Kohala district were diminishing in coverage and moving toward the coast, with some moderate to heavy showers lingering over the area from Puako to Waikoloa Beach.”
- Some locations that will experience flooding include Puako, Kohala Ranch, Mauna Lani and Waikoloa Beach.
UPDATE – (7 p.m. on Sunday, September 11)
- The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for an area of South Kohala until 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening due to excessive rainfall .
- Forecasters reported that at 6:20 p.m. HST, “radar indicated nearly stationary heavy showers over the South Kohala district. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, and was especially heavy in the area between Kawaihae and Waikoloa.”
- Minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams will be possible, particularly in portions of leeward South Kohala between Kohala Ranch and Puʻuanahulu.
SOUTH KOHALA, Hawaiʻi - The National Weather Service says excessive rainfall may trigger minor flooding on roads, poor drainage areas, and in streams in leeward South Kohala.