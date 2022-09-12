UPDATE – (11:45 a.m. on Monday, September 12)

From the office of Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth:

The Office of Housing and Community Development and the Department of Human Resources is co-hosting a virtual job fair on Wednesday, September 21, from 3:00 pm to 4:30 pm and on Thursday, September 22, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am.

Participating departments include the Fire Department, the Police Department, and the Department of Parks and Recreation. In addition, the American Job Center will also present information about the services and resources offered through their various employment-related programs.

“There is no greater honor than serving the communities that we live and raise our families,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “That’s why we’re inviting the community to see what career opportunities lie ahead for them with the County of Hawaiʻi by joining our virtual job fairs. The opportunities we’re offering provide essential, viable, and stable careers with awesome benefits, as we look forward to continuing to grow our County ʻOhana.”

Registration Information:

September 21, 2022 3:00pm – 4:30pm

https://tinyurl.com/HICountyEmployment1

September 22, 2022 10:00am – 11:30am

https://tinyurl.com/HICountyEmployment2

If you need an auxiliary aid/service or other accommodation due to disability, contact Marcia Yoshiyama at (808) 961-8379 or Marcia.Yoshiyama@hawaiicounty.gov as soon as possible. Request made as early as possible will allow adequate time to fulfill your request. This is available in alternative formats such as large print, Braille, or electronic copy upon request.