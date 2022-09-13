UPDATE – (Tuesday, September 13)

Governor David Ige announced the release of $87,769,968 for Capital Improvement Projects that will be administered by various state departments. These funds were released in July and August 2022, the State says. That includes:

$2 million for the first phase of the Hōlualoa Elementary School campus improvements. The total project cost is $57 million, and is estimated to be completed in December 2023.

$3 million for terminal improvements at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole. The amount released covers the total cost of the project, which is estimated to be completed in August 2026.

$3.7 million to finance additional design and construction for traffic operational improvements at various locations on Hawaiʻi.

“Mahalo for your work on behalf of the residents of your districts to secure these funds,” Governor Ige wrote in his message to state lawmakers. “Projects such as these are critical components of the public infrastructure and contribute to building a better home for our kūpuna, keiki, and all the residents of Hawaiʻi. By working together, we can solve the great challenges of our time, create a more sustainable Hawaiʻi, and establish the Hawaiian Islands as a place where future generations choose to call home.”