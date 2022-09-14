According to the map caption provided by the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory:

This reference map depicts the ongoing Kīlauea summit eruption on September 13, 2022. One eruptive vent (orange) is active within Halema‘uma‘u, on the western side of the crater floor. An adjacent pond (purple) is feeding lava to a larger lake (red) via a crusted-over tube. The eruption statistics provided here are current as of the last HVO overflight on September 12, 2022. This map provides a volume-averaged elevation for the crater floor—2,907 feet (886 meters) above sea level—and its rise since September 29, 2021—469 feet (143 meters). Lava is presently visible from three public visitor overlooks in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park: Keanakāko‘i Overlook and Kūpina‘i Pali (Waldron Ledge) can see the eruptive vent and lava lake, while Kīlauea Overlook can occasionally see lava ooze-outs in the southeast part of the crater.