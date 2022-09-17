UPDATE – (Saturday, September 17)

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Hawaiʻi County invites the community to help kick off Peace Week with a Peace Walk with the Mayor on Sunday, September 18. The event will go from 11-2 pm and be held in partnership with the Blue Zones Project, Rotary International, and Hilo Bayfront Trails. Food trucks will be on-site from 10 am, and entertainment and activities will begin promptly at 11 am. Additionally, a peace pole dedication will be hosted by Rotary International at 12 pm, followed by the one-mile walk with Mayor Mitch Roth and the Puna Taiko Group. The walk will begin and end at the Moʻoheau Bandstand, following along the Hilo Bayfront Trails pathway.

“We’re asking our community to join us in solidarity as we promote peace and unity,” said Mayor Mitch Roth. “This great family-friendly event will give us the opportunity to enjoy some ʻono local food and entertainment while enjoying all the Hilo Bayfront Trails have to offer. At a time of so much anger and animosity around the world, this is our chance to be a beacon of hope and aloha.”

Patrons will also have the opportunity to make their own paper crane with a personal message of peace that will be displayed at the County Building.