USGS: "The gas monitoring site at an elevation of 3,430 meters (11,240 feet) above sea level on the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa measures volcanic gases (sulfur dioxide, hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide and water vapor), fumarole temperature, and meteorological parameters. Monitoring the ratio of different emitted gases may provide information on restless behavior and eruptive status at Mauna Loa." (USGS image by T. Elias)