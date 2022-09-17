- On September 8, 2022, Hawaiian Volcano Observatory staff replaced the gas measurement station at Sulphur Cone on the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa.
- On September 15, scientists reported that concentrations of sulfur dioxide (SO2), hydrogen sulfide (H2S), and carbon dioxide (CO2), as well as fumarole temperatures, remain stable at both the summit and at Sulphur Cone.
- Mauna Loa Volcano is not erupting and remains at a Volcano Alert Level of ADVISORY.
HAWAIʻI VOLCANOES NATIONAL PARK - New photos show the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory staff replacing the gas measurement station at Sulphur Cone on the Southwest Rift Zone of Mauna Loa.