UPDATE – (Monday, September 19)

From the Hawaiʻi Police news release:

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged 52-year-old Duncan Mahi, with two counts each of kidnapping, terroristic threatening in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and one count each of methamphetamine trafficking and sex assault in the first degree following an incident that began at Anaehoʻomalu Bay in Waikoloa, Hawaiʻi on Friday afternoon, September 16, 2022. His bail has been set at $2 million.

The incident stems from a reported abduction on Friday afternoon, September 16, 2022, at Anaehoʻomalu Bay in Waikoloa, Hawaii. The event triggered a MAILE AMBER Alert and the response of multiple local, state and federal agencies participation in the search. Community support was a crucial aspect in assisting with the location of the abducted minor.

On Saturday afternoon, September 17, 2022, the survivor was able to free herself from her captor with the assistance of several good samaritans.

On Saturday afternoon, September 17, 2022, police were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.

Mahi remains in police custody and is scheduled for his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.