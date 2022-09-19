UPDATE – (Monday, September 19)
- 52-year-old Duncan Mahi has been charged with two counts each of kidnapping, terroristic threatening in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and one count each of methamphetamine trafficking and sex assault in the first degree following the reported abduction of a 15-year-old from Anaehoʻomalu Bay in Waikoloa on Friday, September 16.
- Bail has been set at $2 million, police say.
- The event triggered a MAILE AMBER Alert and prompted a large search effort. The survivor was able to free herself from her captor with the assistance of several good Samaritans on Saturday afternoon in Hilo. She reportedly convinced Mahi to stop for food at Cafe Pesto, at which time she was able to make her escape. Mahi was located and arrested later that day.
From the Hawaiʻi Police news release:
Hawaiʻi Island police have charged 52-year-old Duncan Mahi, with two counts each of kidnapping, terroristic threatening in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and one count each of methamphetamine trafficking and sex assault in the first degree following an incident that began at Anaehoʻomalu Bay in Waikoloa, Hawaiʻi on Friday afternoon, September 16, 2022. His bail has been set at $2 million.
The incident stems from a reported abduction on Friday afternoon, September 16, 2022, at Anaehoʻomalu Bay in Waikoloa, Hawaii. The event triggered a MAILE AMBER Alert and the response of multiple local, state and federal agencies participation in the search. Community support was a crucial aspect in assisting with the location of the abducted minor.
On Saturday afternoon, September 17, 2022, the survivor was able to free herself from her captor with the assistance of several good samaritans.
On Saturday afternoon, September 17, 2022, police were able to locate the suspect and take him into custody.
Mahi remains in police custody and is scheduled for his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
