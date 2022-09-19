UPDATE – (9:15 a.m. on Monday, September 19)
- The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued an updated message on the Mexico earthquake, saying that “based on all available data, a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected, and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.”
- This will be the final statement issued for this event unless additional data are received, emergency officials in Hawaiʻi said.
UPDATE – (8:45 a.m. on Monday, September 19)
- A Magnitude 7.6 earthquake occurred near Aquila, Mexico on Monday morning, prompting a Tsunami Threat message from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
- “A tsunami threat exists for parts of the Pacific located closer to the earthquake,” emergency officials stated. “But it is still too early to determine whether there is a possible tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi.”
- If there is a tsunami threat to Hawaiʻi, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center says the earliest estimated time the hazard might begin is 3:19 p.m. on Monday, September 19.
- Further statements will be issued hourly or sooner as the situation develops, officials say.
