From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaiʻi Island police have deferred numerous firearm-related offenses to County Prosecutor’s for review. The offenses stem from the August 28, 2022, incident at the Camp Honokaia Boy Scout Camp, near Honokaʻa, that left a 12-year-old boy dead.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives initiated 23 firearm-related offenses, one of which is for criminally negligent storage of a firearm. The offenses are against three men who were at the scene of the incident, and have been identified as the registered owners of multiple firearms. In total, 18 firearms and various ammunition was recovered.

Police conducted extensive interviews with the adults and minors present at the rifle range. The investigation concluded that an unsupervised male minor picked up a loaded firearm and as he placed it back down, it discharged, subsequently shooting the victim. The shooting incident is believed to be accidental, and police do not suspect foul play in the 12-year-old boy’s death.

The firearm that was discharged is owned by the father of the minor that picked it up. No criminal charges have been filed against the minor.

An autopsy concluded that the victim died as a result of a single gunshot wound.

Although police have concluded this investigation, they ask anyone who may have additional information to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Jeremy Kubojiri of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section, at (808) 961-2378 or email him at Jeremy.Kubojiri@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.