UPDATE – (10 a.m. on Tuesday, September 20)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A 59-year-old Ocean View man died following a single vehicle collision on Monday, September 19, 2022, near the intersection of Sea Breeze Parkway and Bamboo Lane that is located in Hawaiian Ocean View Estates in Kaʻū.

The 59-year-old male has been positively identified as Elias Anaya Padilla.

Responding to a 4:55 p.m. call, police determined that a black 1998 Toyota Tacoma was heading south out of a driveway when it struck the 59-year-old male victim. The 59-year-old male at one point was either leaning into or holding onto the truck. The male victim was then run over by the truck as the driver fled the area in an unknown direction. The 59-year-old male and the driver of the pickup truck were involved in a verbal dispute just prior to the crash. The 59-year-old male was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 8:12 p.m.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating the driver and the pickup truck. The driver is identified as Alfredo Natividad of Ocean View. He is described as a Hispanic male, 67-years-old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The pickup truck is described as a black 1998 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck bearing license plate NNA 392.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Negligent Homicide investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Adam Roberg at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229 or email at adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.

This is the 27th traffic fatality this year compared to 16 at this time last year.

