(BIVN) – There were 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, down from the 1,343 reported last week. Of that number, 145 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, down from the 158 cases reported the week before.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 3.3%, down from the 4.2% reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.