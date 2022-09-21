From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred at Hale Halawai Park in Kailua-Kona on Saturday, September 10, 2022.

On September 10, 2022 at 2:49 a.m., Kona Patrol officers responded to a report of a male who had been stabbed in the area fronting the Hale Halawai pavilion. Upon officer’s arrival it was determined that a 45-year old Kailua-Kona male had been asleep when he was woken up by an unknown male. A verbal dispute ensued between the two males which resulted with the victim sustaining a non-life threatening stab wound to his abdominal area. The victim was transported to the Kona Community Hospital for further treatment.

According to the victim, the suspect was an approximately six-foot tall bald Caucasian male wearing unknown type of clothing and in possession of a dark colored backpack and was last seen walking north on Aliʻi Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed it is encouraged to contact Detective Donovan Kohara at (808) 960-3118; or via email at donovan.kohara@hawaiicounty.gov. They may also contact the Hawai’i Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.