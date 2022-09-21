Here is the transcript of Congressman Kahele’s remarks:

“Mr. Speaker, I rise today to recognize September as Hawaiian History Month in my home state of Hawaiʻi. It is a time of celebration, of recognition, and of reflection. Throughout this month we honor individuals who have made a significant impact on the lives of native Hawaiians everywhere.

“Today we recognize Edith Kekuhikuhiipuuoneonaaliiokohala Kenao Kanakaʻole. A revered native Hawaiian dancer, chanter, teacher, kumu hula, and founder of Hālau o Kekuhi.

“Edith was one of only five women in the country honored this year in the 2023 American Women Quarters Program.

“E hō mai ka ʻike – grant us knowledge – is inscribed on the commemorative coin for Edith Kanakaʻole. It is a reminder of her lasting legacy, and a guiding principle for Hawaiians. That is, to look to those who came before us, so that we may find success in the present, and prosperity in our future.

“Mahalo, Mr. Speaker, and I yield back.”