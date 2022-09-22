UPDATE – (8:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 22)
- The National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a High Surf Advisory for south-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island on Thursday, as a long-period south-southwest swell is expected to peak during daylight hours, and then slowly
lower through Friday.
- Surf heights of 7 to 10 feet are forecast. Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution, officials say.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
