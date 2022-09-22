UPDATE – (4 p.m. on Thursday, September 22)

From the County of Hawaiʻi:

Hawaiʻi County Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Hawaiʻi State Department of Transportation (DOT) will commence repairs to Stainback Highway from the Pana’ewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road. The road work will occur in three phases. First, DPW will be repairing potholes beginning September 27. Next, DPW will perform shoulder repairs beginning in late October. Lastly, DOT will repave the roadway from Panaʻewa Zoo to North Kūlani Road, likely starting in January 2023.

Weather permitting, road work will be performed from 8:30 am to 3 pm, Monday through Friday. Expect traffic delays, potential one-lane closures as needed, and flaggers directing traffic. Large trucks and personnel will be on the roadway.

We appreciate your patience and apologize for this inconvenience.