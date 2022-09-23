UPDATE – (1 p.m. on Friday, September 23)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai’i Island Police have identified the skeletal remains found on September 2, 2022, on an undeveloped lot off of Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona, as 80-year-old Ronald Brown, of Kailua-Kona. Positive identification was established via dental records.

Brown was previously reported as a missing person and was last seen on August 29, 2021 on Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona.

Detective’s from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section are continuing the investigation to determine the cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.