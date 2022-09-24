UPDATE – (9 a.m. on Saturday, September 24)

From the remarks by the Hawaiʻi Fire Department:

HFD Co.8, Volunteer Co. 8A, Co. 9, and HPD units responded to a structure fire in Waipio Valley. Due to delayed response from difficult terrain on the valley floor, Chopper 1 dispatched to provide aerial viewpoint to gather information on incident. Upon arrival on scene, units discovered an approximate 30′ by 40′ structure burnt to the ground, with an extended burn perimeter of approx 10′ in all directions of green foliage. Fire suppression efforts conducted with fire pumps drafting water from a nearby river. Fire was declared out, and the scene is

under investigation. No injuries occurred on scene.