UPDATE – (9 a.m. on Saturday, September 24)
- Fire crews battled a structure fire in Waipiʻo Valley in the late-afternoon on Friday.
- No injuries were reported, and the incident is under investigation.
From the remarks by the Hawaiʻi Fire Department:
HFD Co.8, Volunteer Co. 8A, Co. 9, and HPD units responded to a structure fire in Waipio Valley. Due to delayed response from difficult terrain on the valley floor, Chopper 1 dispatched to provide aerial viewpoint to gather information on incident. Upon arrival on scene, units discovered an approximate 30′ by 40′ structure burnt to the ground, with an extended burn perimeter of approx 10′ in all directions of green foliage. Fire suppression efforts conducted with fire pumps drafting water from a nearby river. Fire was declared out, and the scene is
under investigation. No injuries occurred on scene.
WAIPIʻO VALLEY, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi Fire Department responded to a structure fire in Waipiʻo Valley on Friday, darting water from a nearby river to put out the blaze.