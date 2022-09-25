UPDATE – (9:15 p.m. HST on Sunday, September 25)
- Due to flooding, the Hawaiʻi Police Department reports the closure of Kuakini Highway, between Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway and Nakukui Drive. Traffic will be detoured for the next several hours.
UPDATE – (8 p.m. on Sunday, September 25)
- National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory on Sunday evening due to excessive rainfall affecting an area of West Hawaiʻi.
- At 7:50 p.m. HST, “radar indicated heavy rain over Kona Village Resort to Keauhou,” the forecasters reported. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.” The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. HST.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Hōlualoa, Honalo, Kalaoa, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Puʻuanahulu, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Hōnaunau, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kona International Airport, Waikoloa Beach and Mauna Lani.
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The National Weather Service on Sunday evening issued a Flood Advisory after excessive rainfall fell over an area of West Hawaiʻi.