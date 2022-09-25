Big Island Video News

Flood Advisory Issued For West Hawaiʻi

by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY

KONA, Hawaiʻi - The National Weather Service on Sunday evening issued a Flood Advisory after excessive rainfall fell over an area of West Hawaiʻi.

UPDATE(9:15 p.m. HST on Sunday, September 25)

  • Due to flooding, the Hawaiʻi Police Department reports the closure of Kuakini Highway, between Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway and Nakukui Drive. Traffic will be detoured for the next several hours.

UPDATE(8 p.m. on Sunday, September 25)

  • National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a Flood Advisory on Sunday evening due to excessive rainfall affecting an area of West Hawaiʻi.
  • At 7:50 p.m. HST, “radar indicated heavy rain over Kona Village Resort to Keauhou,” the forecasters reported. “Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.” The advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. HST.
  • Some locations that will experience flooding include Kailua-Kona, Captain Cook, Hōlualoa, Honalo, Kalaoa, Kahaluʻu-Keauhou, Puʻuanahulu, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Hōnaunau, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kona International Airport, Waikoloa Beach and Mauna Lani.