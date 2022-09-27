UPDATE – (11 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawaiʻi Island police have initiated an attempted murder investigation following a shooting incident in Puna on Monday night, September 26, 2022.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m. Monday, Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot in Puna. The 42-year-old man called police dispatch reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment. Police and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel met the victim in the parking lot of a convenience store in Mountain View.

The victim was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center with potentially life-threatening injuries. He was admitted and later upgraded to stable condition.

While officers were responding to the initial call, police dispatch received another call from a male party who reported he had been involved in a shooting incident outside his residence on Waimaka O Pele Road, in Mountain View. He reported that he had been shot at and then returned fire.

Police responded to the residence on Waimaka O Pele Road and arrested 40-year-old Shane Fann. He was not injured.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section personnel responded to the scene to continue this investigation.

A search warrant was drafted for Fann’s residence and will be served later today.

Police are asking anyone with information on this incident, to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2384 or email him at Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.