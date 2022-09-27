UPDATE – (11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, September 27)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

Hawai‘i Island police are investigating a possible missing diver last seen in waters near the cliffs at the end of Beach Road in Hawaiian Paradise Park in Kea‘au.

On Monday afternoon, September 26, 2022, police and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to Beach Road off Maku‘u Drive for a report of a male that was last seen approximately 300 yards off-shore sometime after 1:00 p.m. Witnesses reported the man had a light-colored buoy with a red rope attached. Witnesses later lost sight of the man.

Witnesses described the diver as local, possibly in his 40s, with short dark-colored hair, dark-colored shorts, with a tattoo on his back. He was reportedly wearing a mask, fins, and had a fish bag.

The Hawai‘i Fire Department helicopter conducted an aerial search of the water and coastline, however were unable to locate anyone. A buoy was recovered from the water, and witnesses stated it appeared to be the one they saw with the diver.

Police did not locate any vehicle in the area that may belong to the man.

Police ask anyone who may have information about this case to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Kimo Keliipaakaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2375 or email Kimo.Keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.