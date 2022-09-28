(BIVN) – The addition of historic COVID-19 reinfection data resulted in a skewed count of 12,755 new cases identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 1,132 reported last week. Of that number, 1,240 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 145 cases reported the week before.
Health officials explained that this week’s update includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases recorded since the start of the pandemic. Another 800 historic cases “were added as a result of deduplication processes and cleaning of historic data.” The addition of these cases are reflected in the total counts, but do not skew the 7-day daily averages, health officials say. More information below.
The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 3.9%, up from the 3.3% reported the week before.
On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.
- 96720 (Hilo) – 74 cases
- 96749 (Keaʻau) – 16 cases
- 96778 (Puna makai) – 17 cases
- 96740 (Kona) – 34 cases
- 96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 15 cases
COVID-19 Reinfections
From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (full report here):
As of September 28, 2022, COVID-19 reinfections have been added to the Hawaii Department of Health (HDOH) COVID19 case counts. A COVID-19 reinfection is when a person who had COVID-19 recovered and then later became infected again. For the purposes of the case counts, HDOH is reporting reinfections using a definition based on the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists (CSTE) COVID-19 case definition. Reported cases will be included as a reinfection if their case date* is 90 days or more after the case date of their previous infection. Reinfections will be included in the case counts going forward, and historic reinfections from the beginning of the pandemic (the first reported reinfections occurred in September 2020) through the present have also been added.
HDOH can only identify reinfections if both the original infection and subsequent infections are reported to HDOH. Given the increased use of over the counter at-home tests, which are not reported to HDOH, the number of reinfections is likely an undercount.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - This week's update includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases recorded since the start of the pandemic.