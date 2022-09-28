(BIVN) – The addition of historic COVID-19 reinfection data resulted in a skewed count of 12,755 new cases identified in the State of Hawaiʻi this week, up from the 1,132 reported last week. Of that number, 1,240 new cases were identified on Hawaiʻi island, up from the 145 cases reported the week before.

Health officials explained that this week’s update includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases recorded since the start of the pandemic. Another 800 historic cases “were added as a result of deduplication processes and cleaning of historic data.” The addition of these cases are reflected in the total counts, but do not skew the 7-day daily averages, health officials say. More information below.

The average test positivity rate on Hawaiʻi island this week was 3.9%, up from the 3.3% reported the week before.

On the Health Department’s zip code area map showing reported COVID-19 cases with onset dates in the past 14 days, there are five (5) zip code areas on the Big Island showing over 11 cases. Zip code areas not listed below have recorded 10 cases or less in 14 days.

96720 (Hilo) – 74 cases

96749 (Keaʻau) – 16 cases

96778 (Puna makai) – 17 cases

96740 (Kona) – 34 cases

96743 (Kohala/Waimea) – 15 cases

COVID-19 Reinfections

From the Hawaiʻi Department of Health (full report here):