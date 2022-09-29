UPDATE – (8:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 29)

From the Hawaiʻi Police Department:

A 21-year-old Kailua-Kona man died following a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, near the intersection of Kealakaa Street and Kealakehe Street in North Kona.

The man has been positively identified as Kalai Alohanamakana Lincoln.

Responding to a 6:54 p.m. call, police determined that a blue 2000 Toyota 4Runner heading north on Kealakaa Street was making a left turn onto Kealakehe Street when it was struck by Lincoln who was operating a red Honda Grom motorcycle heading south on Kealakaa Street without his headlights on. A Honda Grom is considered a “pocket-sized” motorcycle and it’s use requires a driver’s license to operate. Lincoln was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 7:35 p.m.

Police believe that speed is a factor in the crash. Lincoln was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner, a 43-Kailua-Kona man, was not injured in the collision.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact Officer Dayson Taniguchi at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

This is the 28th traffic fatality this year compared to 18 at this time last year.