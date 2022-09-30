Big Island Video News

ʻOʻokala Brush Fire Update – Friday, 11 a.m.

ʻOʻOKALA, Hawaiʻi - There are no evacuation orders and no road closures at this time, as firefighters continue to douse hotspots and monitor conditions.

Image from video by Daryl Lee

  • In a Friday radio message issued before noon, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the ʻOʻokala brush fire is 60% contained.
  • There are no evacuation orders and no road closures at this time. This morning, police reported Old Mamalahoa Highway – and Niu Village Road to Kukui Village Road – were open.
  • Paʻauilo Gym, which was used as an Evacuation Shelter, has been returned to regular activity.
  • Firefighters will remain on scene today addressing hot spots and are monitoring conditions, officials say.
  • “Please be aware that conditions are dryer than normal,” the Civil Defense message stated. “To avoid possible brush fires, please exercise caution when conducting outdoor activities.”