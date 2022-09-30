- In a Friday radio message issued before noon, the Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense reported the ʻOʻokala brush fire is 60% contained.
- There are no evacuation orders and no road closures at this time. This morning, police reported Old Mamalahoa Highway – and Niu Village Road to Kukui Village Road – were open.
- Paʻauilo Gym, which was used as an Evacuation Shelter, has been returned to regular activity.
- Firefighters will remain on scene today addressing hot spots and are monitoring conditions, officials say.
- “Please be aware that conditions are dryer than normal,” the Civil Defense message stated. “To avoid possible brush fires, please exercise caution when conducting outdoor activities.”
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
