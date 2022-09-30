UPDATE – (3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022)
- 100% percent of Hawaiʻi island is experiencing “Abnormally Dry” conditions, as of a September 29 update from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
- Over half of the island – mostly East Hawaiʻi, but also Kawaihae and a swath of leeward North Kohala – is experiencing “Severe Drought”. This means pasture conditions are likely poor, affecting cattle health and crops. Also, fire danger is high, and reservoir levels are low.
- There is one patch of “Extreme Drought” in the Waimea area, and one patch at the windward tip of Ka Lae in Kaʻū.
- USGS says for streamflow near Waimea, Alakahi Stream is “much below normal”, and Kawainui Stream is “below normal”. Closer to Hilo, Wailuku River at Piʻihonua is “much below normal”, and Honoliʻi Stream is “below normal”.
From the U.S. Drought Monitor:
In Hawaii, a weak trade-wind flow this week resulted in dry weather over some parts of the islands while allowing afternoon heating to trigger convective showers over other parts. D2 expanded on Kauai, 1-cat improvement was made on the southwest side of Maui (southwest flank of Haleakala volcano), and D2 expanded on the windward side of the Big Island and D1-D2 contracted on the lee side.
by Big Island Video News
on at
STORY SUMMARY
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The September 29 update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows "severe drought" has expanded on the windward side of the Big Island, but contracted on the leeward side.