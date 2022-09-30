UPDATE – (3:30 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022)

From the U.S. Drought Monitor:

In Hawaii, a weak trade-wind flow this week resulted in dry weather over some parts of the islands while allowing afternoon heating to trigger convective showers over other parts. D2 expanded on Kauai, 1-cat improvement was made on the southwest side of Maui (southwest flank of Haleakala volcano), and D2 expanded on the windward side of the Big Island and D1-D2 contracted on the lee side.