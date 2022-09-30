UPDATE – (10 p.m. on Friday, September 30)

Hawai‘i Island police have charged 40-year-old Shane Fann of Mountain View, with attempted murder and numerous firearm-related offenses following a violent altercation in Eden Roc on Monday night, September 26, 2022.

At 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after conferring with the County Prosecutors Office, detectives charged Fann with second-degree attempted murder, ownership or possession of firearm prohibited, two counts ownership or possession of ammunition prohibited, carrying/use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony, and carrying or possessing a loaded firearm on public highways. His bail is set at $1,150,000.

The charges against Fann stem from an incident reported shortly after 9:15 p.m. Monday night, when Puna patrol officers responded to a report of a man that had been shot in Puna. The 42-year-old man called police dispatch reporting that he had been shot and was driving himself to get treatment. Police and Hawai’i Fire Department personnel met the victim in the parking lot of a convenience store in Mountain View.

The victim was transported via ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center Emergency Room with potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds to his left forearm and facial area. He was admitted and later upgraded to stable condition. He remains hospitalized and is scheduled to undergo surgery later this week.

While officers were responding to the initial call, police received another call from a male party that reported he had been involved in a shooting incident outside his residence on Waimaka O Pele Road, in Mountain View. He reported that he had been shot at and then returned fire.

Police responded to the residence on Waimaka O Pele Road and arrested Fann without incident. Although Fann reported being shot at, he was not injured.

Area I Criminal Investigation Section detectives responded to the scene to continue this investigation. Search warrants were later served on Fann’s vehicle and residence, where a firearm and ammunition were recovered.

Fann remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon, September 29, 2022, in Hilo District Court.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area or who may have information on this incident, to contact the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311, or Detective Casey Cabral at (808) 961-2384 or email him at Casey.Cabral@hawaiicounty.gov.