(BIVN) – The 3rd annual “Wipe Out Diaper Need” event on Saturday at W. M. Keck Observatory’s Headquarters in Waimea, in an effort to raise funds for the Hawaii Diaper Bank’s efforts to help keiki in need on Hawaiʻi island.
Hawaiʻi County Mayor Mitch Roth attended and presented a proclamation signed in recognition of this week as National Diaper Need Awareness Week, organizers say.
The event included performances by ‘Alohi Polynesian Dance Academy and Lopaka Rootz, as well as local food and craft vendors, bounce houses, and other special keiki activities. – all to raise funds for Hawaii Diaper Bank’s efforts to help keiki in need on our island.
According to the event organizers:
- Hawaiʻi Diaper Bank is the state’s first diaper bank and the only diaper bank serving Hawaii Island
- Hawaiʻi County has the highest rate of poverty for young children in Hawaiʻi with 18% of children under the age of five living below the federal poverty level
- 1 in 3 American families struggles with diaper need, which is defined as having an insufficient supply of diapers to keep an infant or toddler clean, dry, and healthy
- There is no federal or state assistance for purchasing diapers, which means the average low-income family pays about $1,000/year for diapers (for some, this is more than 14% of their total income)
- Organizations like Hawaiʻi Diaper Bank, provide a vital service to our community, helping the most vulnerable in our community meet their basic needs
