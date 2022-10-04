UPDATE – (10:45 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4)
- The Hawaiʻi Department of Health Clean Water Branch has issued a Brown Water Advisory for Kawaihae Harbor, Spencer Beach Park, Mauʻmae Beach, Mauna Kea Beach, Hapuna Beach Park and Puako Bay on Hawai‘i.
From Tuesday’s health department notice:
Heavy rainfall has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown stay out. Continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow-up with your primary care physician if you have any health concerns.
A Brown Water Advisory was issued for Hilo Bay earlier that same day.
