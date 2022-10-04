From an IRONMAN news release:

After a cloudy morning, the sun peeked out just in time to heat things up for the Parade of Nations. This tradition celebrates how truly global the IRONMAN World Championship is and this year, 92 countries are represented.

Leading the way down Ali’i Drive was Grand Marshal and the ‘Voice of IRONMAN’ Mike Reilly who will be calling his final IRONMAN World Championship, followed by a local U.S. Army JROTC Color Guard and IRONMAN Hall of Famers Mark Allen, Bob Babbitt, Rocky Campbell, Heather Fuhr, Michellie Jones, Julie Moss, Paula Newby-Fraser, Dave Scott, and Greg Welch.

Michael Carroll of Brisbane, Australia, who is in Kailua-Kona to watch his daughter Eloise compete, watched the parade from the shade near the KBH, in awe of how many athletes were racing. “It’s fantastic – there’s such a sense of celebration,” he said.