- On Tuesday, the captain of a dive tour boat was reported missing by divers after they returned to the boat off Mahaiula Beach Park, the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says.
- Chopper 2 responded to the scene, where the body of the male victim was spotted and recovered approximately 30 yards offshore.
- Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.
