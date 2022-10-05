Big Island Video News

Body Recovered From Waters Off Kona

by Big Island Video News
KONA, Hawaiʻi - The body of a man was recovered from the waters off Mahaiula Beach Park on Tuesday. The situation is under investigation.

UPDATE(4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5)

  • On Tuesday, the captain of a dive tour boat was reported missing by divers after they returned to the boat off Mahaiula Beach Park, the Hawaiʻi County Fire Department says.
  • Chopper 2 responded to the scene, where the body of the male victim was spotted and recovered approximately 30 yards offshore.
  • Authorities are conducting an investigation to determine the exact cause of death.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.