- On Wednesday, about 40 people attended the open house concerning the teaching telescope proposed for Halepōhaku on Maunakea. The event was held at the UH Hilo Science and Technology Building, and UH officials say those in attendance included “community members, UH Hilo students, UH Hilo astronomy faculty, SSFM International Inc., etc.”
- A draft Environmental Assessment has been published for the proposal, which would place the telescope in “a 14-foot high, 18-foot diameter dome on a yet to be constructed wooden deck that will connect to an existing building” at the Maunakea mid-level facility.
- “We are really trying to solicit information from the community, what they think about our new teaching telescope project,” said UH Hilo Chancellor Bonnie Irwin in a video clip that was part of a UH news release. “We are very excited about the opportunities it presents for students, both UH Hilo students as well as local school children.”
- The draft Environmental Assessment is available for public review and comment through October 24.
by Big Island Video News
STORY SUMMARY
