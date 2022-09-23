From the University of Hawaiʻi:

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo’s Draft Environmental Assessment (DEA) on its proposal to locate the school’s 28-inch educational telescope at Halepōhaku, the mid-level facility on Maunakea, is available for public review and comment.

The proposed project includes a 14-foot high, 18-foot diameter dome that will house the teaching telescope. The dome will be placed on a yet to be constructed wooden deck that will connect to an existing building at Halepōhaku.

A DEA is required by the Hawaiʻi Board of Land and Natural Resources for astronomy facilities placed within the state conservation district, and it is triggered by the use of state land and funds. The DEA for the UH Hilo teaching telescope anticipates a finding of no significant impact. The deadline to provide comments on the DEA is October 24. The official State of Hawaiʻi, Office of Planning and Sustainable Development notice includes instructions on how to provide comments, which will be considered during the preparation of the final environmental assessment.

“We hope our local community takes some time to learn more about the teaching telescope and how it will benefit not only UH Hilo students, but the entire island,” said UH Hilo Chancellor Bonnie Irwin. “I am especially excited for the programming ideas that we have for the community at large to utilize the telescope.”