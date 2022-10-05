From the Hawaiʻi County Department of Water Supply:

The Department of Water Supply (DWS), County of Hawai‘i, will be working on Keaʻau-Pāhoa Road (Highway 130) between Paradise Drive and Orchid Land Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., daily from Monday, October 17, 2022, through Friday, October 21, 2022, to install a new water service. Police and message boards will be stationed to inform motorists. Motorists should expect delays and drive with caution.

Please pardon this temporary inconvenience. If you have questions, please call Mr. Carl Nishimura, District Supervisor, at (808) 961-8790.